A glimpse into Babita’s golden era

Veteran actress Farida Akhtar Poppy, popularly known by her stage name Babita, has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a series of rare photographs from her early career on Facebook. The post, which features a collage of portraits and film stills from her golden days in the industry, was warmly received by fans.

Known for her elegance and powerful screen presence, Babita was one of the leading actresses in Bangladeshi cinema from the 1970s through the 1990s. She appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films and television dramas, earning a reputation for her versatile performances.

In her caption, the actress mentioned that she had carefully preserved these memories and decided to share them with the public, hoping the younger generation would connect with the legacy of Bangladeshi film history.