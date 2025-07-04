Emon Saha makes directorial debut with ‘Silence: A Musical Journey’

Emon Saha, one of Bangladesh's most celebrated music composers, is making his long-anticipated directorial debut with the feature film "Silence: A Musical Journey". Initially envisioned as a short film, the project has since taken on a new life and is being developed as a full-length musical drama slated for theatrical release later this year.

The story follows a young woman from a rural Baul family who leaves her village behind and moves to the city in search of her voice—both literally and metaphorically. Through her journey, the film traces the emotional and psychological landscapes of an artist confronting adversity, sacrifice, and the relentless pull of personal ambition.

"In this film, I've tried to show not only a woman's psychological evolution but also the larger journey of life itself," said Emon Saha in a recent interview. "Every path we take is filled with obstacles. Sometimes, we're forced to compromise our values. These are the themes I've explored."

Originally announced in late 2022 as a short film, "Silence: A Musical Journey" had already completed partial shooting when Saha realised the format couldn't hold the full scope of his vision. "I began with the idea of making a short," he said. "But as the narrative grew, I saw it demanded more space. So we rewrote the screenplay, added new characters, and it naturally took the shape of a feature film."

The cast features National Film Award-winning actor Symon Sadik alongside Neelanjona Neela, Intekhab Dinar, and Azad Abul Kalam. Although Jeetu Ahsan and Zinat Shanu Swagata were initially slated to appear, they are no longer part of the final cast.

Saha is producing the film under his own production company. Some parts of the shoot are still underway, but the director confirmed that post-production will begin shortly, with the aim of releasing the film in theatres by the end of the year.

On July 1, Saha registered the film with the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association (BFDA). Marking the milestone, he wrote on Facebook: "Since childhood, I dreamt of becoming a filmmaker. But I never had the time, the opportunity, or the courage. Finally, I've taken the leap under my own banner. At first, I thought I'd start with a short film. Then I asked myself—why not a feature? I ask for your support and blessings on this new journey."

The move into direction marks a new chapter for Saha, whose musical legacy runs deep. His father, Satya Saha, was both a revered composer and a prolific film producer, known for titles such as "Ashikkhito", "Chhutir Ghonta", "Binimoy", "Ram Rahim Jon", "Purushkar", and "Tomar Jonno Pagol", among others.