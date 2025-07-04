Shommo Joyti announces one-year break after 'Utshob' success

Actor Shommo Joyti, who recently earned widespread acclaim for his role in the film "Utshob", has announced that he will be taking a year-long break from acting. The film, which was released during Eid, has received strong reception both in Bangladesh and abroad.

Currently, Utshob is screening in Australia, where Joyti is also present. Speaking to The Daily Star over the phone, he shared his excitement:

"It feels amazing to see Utshob playing to packed theatres in Australia. Audiences here have warmly embraced the film — some are even struggling to get tickets. As one of the actors, that's incredibly fulfilling."

Back home, "Utshob" has also stirred excitement among viewers. "We're truly grateful to our audience," Joyti said. "They've shown great love for the film."

Hailing from a family immersed in the performing arts, Shommo is the son of television actor Shahnaz Khushi and acclaimed playwright Brindaban Das. His brother Dibya Joyti is also an actor. On his family background, Shommo remarked,

"We never gave it much thought, but it feels special that all four of us are involved in the same field."

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to "Utshob", Joyti admitted he didn't expect such praise.

"With so many big names in the film, I thought people would focus on them. I never imagined they'd mention me separately or that I'd receive this much love."

Actress Sadia Ayman starred opposite Shommo in the film. Speaking about his co-star, he said,

"Sadia and I started our acting journeys around the same time. She's incredibly talented and also a great friend."

When asked about visiting veteran actor Zahid Hasan in the hospital, Joyti explained,

"He's a senior actor I deeply admire. We've acted together in Utshob. When I heard he was hospitalised around the film's release, I rushed to see him. I also visited him at home later, and when he came to watch the film after recovering, I was with him."

Recounting emotional experiences with viewers, Shommo shared a touching story from a cinema visit in Bangladesh:

"After one show, a gentleman held my hand and said he used to ride a motorcycle to visit his late wife — just like my character did in the film with Sadia. He said my performance brought back his past. I'll always remember that."

Looking ahead, Shommo reaffirmed his passion for acting: "I want to continue learning and doing better work. But for now, I'm taking a break."

He concluded:

"After Utshob, I've received many film offers. I've politely declined all of them. This film has made a mark. I want this love to stay. I'm stepping back from acting for one year."