‘Rana Plaza’ film to be sent back to censor board after 11-year wait

In 2013, the collapse of Rana Plaza in Savar resulted in the deaths of numerous garment workers. 17 days after the disaster, a worker named Reshma was found alive and rescued from the debris.

This event inspired director Nazrul Islam Khan to start production of the film "Rana Plaza" that same year. The film starred Pori Moni as Reshma and Symon Sadiq as Tittu.

The film sparked interest among viewers but encountered challenges with the censor board. In 2014, Nazrul appealed to the High Court after the film was initially denied censor certification. Even though it was granted clearance on July 11, 2015, its screening was again prohibited on August 24, one day before its theatrical release.

Nazrul experienced a severe mental breakdown and even had a stroke, leading him to lose hope for the film's release. However, with the establishment of a new interim government in the country, the director has regained his optimism. He now believes that the film will finally receive censorship approval.

Nazrul intends to resubmit it to the censor board next week after finalising the necessary paperwork.

The director shared with Kaler Kantho, "Even though I've tried many times over the past decade, my film has not received censorship approval. The board members watched it with me, cried, and embraced me, praising it as an excellent film. Yet, the following day, I was told that a higher authority had prohibited granting its clearance."

"I took the matter to the High Court, but it was ineffective. I wasn't informed about who was opposing the film. I made numerous efforts to get the film released, even reaching out to ministers, but received no support."

The director is hopeful as circumstances have changed, allowing people to voice their opinions and express themselves freely. He believes he will be able to release his movie without any obstacles.

Ali Akram Shuvo composed the music for "Rana Plaza". The songs feature vocals by Runa Laila, Andrew Kishore, Imran, and several others. The film was produced by MA Multimedia House.