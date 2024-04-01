Three heroes, one Bubly

In the midst of a star-studded lineup of movies, "Maya", starring Shobnom Bubly has been added to the anticipated list. The movie will showcase Bubly opposite three heroes, vying for her love.

The film's promotional campaign has begun, and the release date announcement and trailer for Jasim Uddin Jakir's "Maya: The Love" was unveiled at a press conference yesterday. The main cast consisting of Bubly, Symon Sadik, Ziaul Roshan and director Jasim Uddin Jakir, were present at the event.

Photo: Courtesy

Shobnom Bubly said at the press conference, "In most movies, we often see a story centered around two heroes and one heroine. However, in 'Maya,' we have three remarkable heroes, which is a refreshing change. Working alongside actors Milon bhai, Symon Sadik bhai, and Roshan was a delightful experience. We had a lot of fun on set, and I believe the audience will thoroughly enjoy the movie."

Symon Sadik, portraying one of the heroes in the film, disclosed that the storyline revolves around themes of love, jealousy, and more.

He added, "The film offers thrilling action, compelling dialogue, and enchanting melodies will surely entice the audience. With many movies set to premiere on Eid, each catering to diverse audiences, we anticipate a positive competition that will bring out the best in cinema."