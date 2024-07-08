25 short filmmakers receive Peace Film Festival Award 2023

Twenty-five short filmmakers have recently been honoured with the Peace Film Festival Award 2023 in four categories for their contributions to promoting positive narratives of Smart Bangladesh through film. These films aim to ensure a tolerant, peaceful, and inclusive society.

In collaboration with Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN) and Films 4 Peace Foundation, the award ceremony took place yesterday at the Bangladesh Computer Council Auditorium, ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka.

The event was organised by Films 4 Peace Foundation under the UNDP and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division's "Diversity for Peace" initiative, a part of Partnerships for More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB), and supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, graced the ceremony as the chief guest. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Smart Entertainment is one of the key elements in our journey toward building Smart Bangladesh. The prime minister declared cinema as an industry in 2012 and designated April 3 as National Film Day. Initiatives are being taken to construct cinema complexes at 12 locations under the supervision of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park under the ICT Division," he stated at the event.

"We have produced Bangladesh's first full-length animation film, 'Mujib Amar Pita', and our first 3D film, 'Amader Chhoto Rasel Sona'. Currently, we are creating 2D/3D films using AI tools with future animators and the creative economy of Smart Bangladesh in mind. I hope that those honoured today will continue to produce positive content that will help create smart citizens and smart societies," Palak further added.

PTIB Project Manager Robert Stoelman outlined the background of the Peace Film Festival, emphasising that it is a transformative event dedicated to promoting peace, tolerance, diversity, and inclusivity through the medium of film. This festival serves as a powerful platform for filmmakers, artistes, and social change agents to showcase their work and inspire audiences to become responsible citizens and embrace peace as a way of life.

Over a hundred short filmmakers and content creators submitted their work to the Peace Film Festival 2023. The Jury board screened 66 short films and 22 video contents, from which 20 short films, two documentaries, two video contents, and one animation received the prestigious Peace Film Festival 2023 Award.

Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT Division, attended the ceremony as a special guest. He noted, "We are recognising films today that depict the positive narratives of a Smart Bangladesh. A Smart Citizen is one of the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh. Competence and human values are the two qualities that define a true Smart Citizen. Peace encompasses mental, physical, and social well-being, and its ingredients are responsibility and solidarity. A citizen who respects others and acts responsibly in society is a Smart Citizen. I urge filmmakers to showcase these positive aspects of Bangladesh."

UNDP Bangladesh Senior Governance Specialist Sheela Tasneem Haq highlighted the importance of the festival, stating, "To me, the message of peace is tied to harmony. We are achieving milestones in various arenas, and I believe people's attachment is the best one. Film can be used as a medium to create this attachment. As we learn about digital harm, disinformation, and misinformation, we need to strengthen our efforts to address these issues. Now is the time to use film to convey solutions to contemporary issues on a global level, not just within Bangladesh."

The opening ceremony of the festival was held on October 29, 2023, at the Bangladesh Film Archive in the Agargaon area, with the participation of creative young filmmakers to encourage and advocate for a Smart and inclusive Bangladesh.

Among other esteemed guests were Sheepa Hafiza, president of Films 4 Peace Foundation; Manik Mahmud, programme specialist of Innovations, a2i; Md Abu Sayed, project director of PTIB and director of BCC; Md Abdul Quayyum, head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh, along with representatives from the ICT Division, Bangladesh Computer Council, professional filmmakers, passionate university students, and senior officials of related organisations.

The event was chaired by Ranajit Kumar, executive director (grade-1) of the Bangladesh Computer Council.