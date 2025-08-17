‘I work hard on the gift of God’: Shah Rukh Khan on nurturing talent

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again charmed fans with his humility during an online fan interaction. Fresh off his recent National Award win for "Jawan", the actor held an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter), where he answered questions with his trademark wit and sincerity.

During the session yesterday, a fan asked him whether his celebrated expressions and voice modulation skills were a natural gift or the result of practice. Shah Rukh's reply quickly went viral.

"Talent without hard work is way less than hard work with little talent. I am in the latter category, so I work very hard on the gift of God," he responded.

The remark struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the actor's down-to-earth attitude despite his decades-long reign as one of cinema's most successful stars. Social media soon buzzed with admiration for his humility and dedication to his craft.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with "Deewana", starring opposite Divya Bharti, which went on to become a box office success. After an illustrious 33-year career, he has now won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2024 hit "Jawan". While many fans rejoiced at his achievement, some felt he deserved the honour earlier for standout performances in films like "Swades" and "My Name Is Khan".

Currently, Shah Rukh is busy shooting his next film, "King", directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will feature his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Although the cast has not been officially confirmed, reports indicate that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Jackie Shroff are also expected to appear. The film is still in production, and its release date is yet to be announced.