Aryan Khan introduces his first web-series with a thrilling teaser

The first teaser of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", marking Aryan Khan's debut venture as a director, is out—and it exudes pure cinematic flair. The teaser blends snippets of the show with Aryan's own narration, delivered in a style reminiscent of his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The twist? While Shah Rukh often spoke of love, Aryan's focus shifts to action, showcasing plenty of high-octane sequences.

The video begins with the iconic violin theme from "Mohabbatein", followed by a voice eerily similar to Shah Rukh's reciting the classic line from the same film. Romantic shots of the lead pair, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, appear, but Aryan quickly turns the narrative upside down, emphasising that the series balances both action and romance. Scenes of fights, broken noses, and glitz add to the chaotic glamour.

The series is written and directed by Aryan Khan, with Gauri Khan serving as producer. Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan serve as co-creators and writers. Besides Sahher Bambba and Lakshya, the cast features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Promising a world that is both stylised and chaotic, provocative yet grounded, the show is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year, although no official release date has been confirmed. Earlier in the year, Shah Rukh had unveiled the show in a grand reveal at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai, where he announced its title.