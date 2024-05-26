Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, wraps up shoot of his directorial debut ‘Stardom’

The Khan legacy in Bollywood is set to expand as Aryan Khan, son of the legendary Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, completes the shoot of his highly anticipated directorial debut series, "Stardom". Celebrations marked the end of the shoot, as Aryan and his team commemorated this significant milestone.

A video circulating on social media, posted by fan pages of Shah Rukh, captures Aryan in high spirits, cutting a grand white cake. Dressed in a black shirt and surrounded by vibrant neon lights, Aryan is seen celebrating with the cast and crew. The backdrop features a board adorned with posters of Shah Rukh's iconic films, including "Main Hoon Na", creating a nostalgic atmosphere.

Another clip shows Aryan in conversation with actor Bobby Deol, both smiling and sharing light moments with others present. The excitement among the team is palpable, reflecting the enthusiasm and hard work poured into this project. "Stardom", set against the dynamic backdrop of the film industry, is both written and directed by Aryan and is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh's home production.

Aryan Khan's decision to step behind the camera contrasts with his sister Suhana Khan's path. Unlike Suhana, who ventured into acting with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" last year, Aryan has chosen to harness his talents in writing and directing.

Shah Rukh himself shed light on Aryan's career choices during his appearance on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman". He remarked, "He [Aryan] doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realizes that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do, and find a set of skills that help you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me."

Adding to the anticipation, it was reported by the Hindustan Times in April that actress Mona Singh has been cast in a pivotal role in "Stardom". A source revealed, "It's a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan."