Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana join forces to promote Aryan Khan’s clothing line

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan are gearing up for the launch of the second instalment of their high-end streetwear label, D'yavol X. Co-founded by Aryan Khan, the luxury brand is collaborating with the renowned entertainment giant Disney for the upcoming X-2 collection.

In anticipation of the merchandise's official release, D'yavol X has revealed a promotional video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. The video highlights the chic and fashionable essence of the upcoming clothing line, scheduled for launch on March 17 through D'yavol X's official website. Shah Rukh Khan shared the video on Instagram, noting, "The collab you didn't know you needed… BUT every good story deserves a sequel."

"On this day dedicated to women, it's truly special to share the screen with my daughter! And, of course, the elder son did his job too... love you both," he expressed in the comments section.

In a recent conversation with GQ, Aryan Khan mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan's involvement goes beyond being the brand's face, as he brings a touch of 'sanity and maturity' to the inherently 'edgy' nature of the brand.

"Some things that might take me a while to grasp were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he plays a role in maintaining some semblance of sanity and respectability; otherwise, there could be too much madness. As an age-agnostic brand, we strike an interesting balance: I bring a more contemporary perspective, and my father adds a dose of maturity. Having viewpoints from both ends enables the brand to align with our collective vision, appealing to and catering to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old," he explained.

Following the clothing brand's launch in March last year, D'yavol X faced criticism for its high prices. During a #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan raised the issue, suggesting, "@iamsrk, make Dyavol X jackets in the 1000-2000 range. The current ones practically require selling houses to afford. #AskSRK."

In response, SRK quipped, "Even the D'Yavol X folks don't offer me discounts... let me work on that!"