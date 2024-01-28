Pope out for 196 as India need 231 for victory
Ollie Pope hit 196 as England ended their second innings on 420 all out on Sunday's day four, with India needing 231 runs to win the opening Test.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got four wickets and bowled Pope to wrap up the England innings in the first session in Hyderabad after the tourists resumed the day on 316-6.
England slipped to 163-5 on Saturday after starting the innings 190 runs behind, but Pope hit back with his fifth Test ton and a 112-run stand with Ben Foakes.
