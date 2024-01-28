Cricket
AFP, Hyderabad
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:09 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:15 PM

Cricket

Pope out for 196 as India need 231 for victory

England batter Ollie Pope is congratulated by India's Mohammed Siraj after his dismissal for 196 on the fourth day of the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Ollie Pope hit 196 as England ended their second innings on 420 all out on Sunday's day four, with India needing 231 runs to win the opening Test.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got four wickets and bowled Pope to wrap up the England innings in the first session in Hyderabad after the tourists resumed the day on 316-6.

England slipped to 163-5 on Saturday after starting the innings 190 runs behind, but Pope hit back with his fifth Test ton and a 112-run stand with Ben Foakes.

 

Related topic:
Ollie PopeEnglandindiaTest cricketJasprit BumrahHyderabad
