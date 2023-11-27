‘Animal’ receives 18+ certificate, British censors claim ‘scenes of domestic abuse’

The highly anticipated film "Animal", featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release in theaters this December.

The impressive cast, which also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in significant roles, has only heightened the excitement since the release of the trailer.

Notably, the film has secured an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The BBFC description hints at intense violence, showcasing instances of sexual and domestic violence, along with mild spoilers.

The film's website synopsis describes it as a dark Hindi language action drama, chronicling a man's unwavering quest for twisted revenge at any expense. The narrative includes intense fight scenes, thematic elements of domestic abuse, and isolated instances of sexual abuse.

The site also divulges a fight sequence, further reflecting on the gory scenes in the film.

"A man employs a knife to cut each other's throat. The use of meat cleavers results in the murder of two prisoners. Frenzied stabbing occurs, and multiple scenes portray domestic abuse, depicting men striking, humiliating, coercing, and manipulating women and children. The fight scenes, incorporating guns, blades, and fists, are prolonged and characterised by bloodshed," it read.

The film has received five points for violence, three points for threat, and four points for sexual violence and sexual threat.

Sandeep's previous film, "Kabir Singh" received substantial criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and extreme violence. Regrettably, initial responses to his upcoming project, "Animal", indicate a potential continuation of such themes.

The recently unveiled trailer showcased an unusual side of Ranbir in a 3-minute-32-second video filled with bloodshed, intense action violence, and abusive scenes.