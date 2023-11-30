Lived in a hotel for a year: Rani Mukerji on her marriage

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 episode 6 featured Kajol and Rani Mukerji, where Rani also held Karan accountable for not casting aged stars.

In a recent episode of "Koffee with Karan", Rani Mukerji took the audience on an emotional journey, unveiling previously undisclosed details about her marriage to Aditya Chopra. The actress, who had shared news of her 2014 wedding on social media, opened up about the intimate ceremony in Italy and the absence of Aditya's late father, Yash Chopra.

"I got married to Adi (Aditya) through a spectacular ceremony in Italy. Some family members and close friends attended, and I deeply missed the presence of one person - the late Yash Chopra. But I know, even though he is not physically present, his unseen presence was with us," Mukerji shared emotionally. "I have strong faith that he will always guide and bless both Adi and me with his love and blessings throughout our lives."

The revelation didn't stop there. Mukerji continued to share the challenges faced by the newlyweds, disclosing that they spent almost a year in a hotel due to the initial reluctance of the Chopra family to accept their union.

The episode took an unexpected turn when host Karan Johar, a longtime collaborator with Mukerji and Aditya, disclosed the exclusive nature of the wedding affair. "Aditya came to me and said, 'I am marrying Rani. Only 18 people are invited. And if this news leaks, I'll know it was you because no one else will speak about it,'" Johar revealed during the candid conversation.

Amidst the personal revelations, Mukerji also addressed the prevalent ageism in the film industry. When Johar raised the topic, Mukerji didn't hold back. "No, I don't think it is only the industry. Let's not be harsh on the industry. I think the industry does what they expect will be accepted by the audience or not," she said. The tension between Mukerji and Johar became palpable when she pointed out, "Because a filmmaker like you is not making it."

The exchange resulted in a moment of silence and awkward smiles between Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol. Kajol humorously intervened, "And cut to the next question, please." Karan Johar, acknowledging the playful banter, remarked, "I have been put in my place, thank you very much… I think before anything else... let's just get the hell out of here."

The tension seemed to stem from the fact that despite their successful collaborations in the past, Karan Johar has not worked with Rani Mukerji or Kajol in recent years. Johar, known for his romantic dramas, has directed Mukerji in films like "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" (2006) and worked with Kajol in movies such as "My Name Is Khan" (2010).

Notably, Karan Johar's recent directorial ventures, such as "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016) and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" (2023), featured younger stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, leaving the seasoned actresses out of the director's recent projects.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who shared the screen in Karan Johar's debut film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), also took the opportunity to open up about their relationship on the show. Addressing past issues during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol referred to it as 'organic distance,' stemming from their professional commitments. Rani Mukerji added that the distance seemed 'strange' to her, considering her long-standing friendship with 'Kajol didi' since childhood.