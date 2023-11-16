Alia Bhatt reveals she broke down when someone shared Raha’s photo in public

In the latest episode of "Koffee With Karan", Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt opened up about a poignant incident that left her emotionally shaken when someone almost shared a picture of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, with the public. The revelation came during the fourth episode of Season 8, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Photos: Collected

Host and filmmaker Karan Johar, known for delving into the personal lives of celebrities, brought up the incident, expressing concern for Alia's emotional well-being. He disclosed that he witnessed Alia breaking down due to the incident, leading to a discussion on the fiercely protective nature Alia has toward her daughter.

Alia shared the details of the incident, narrating how it happened during the shooting schedule for the film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" in Kashmir. This was particularly challenging for Alia, being her first shoot after giving birth, and she expressed the physical and emotional toll it took on her.

"I remember calling up Ranbir and saying, 'Listen, I am really... I am finding it very difficult.' So he pushed his work. He said, 'Do not worry. I am going to come pick her up… I am going to take her. I have pushed my work. She will be with me. And it was really like relaxing for me," Alia shared.

She continued, revealing the vulnerability she felt when a picture of Raha surfaced online: "It was just too many emotions put together, and I am so protective of my loved ones that I just felt like, 'Oh God, I don't want that conversation.' I realised I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that point."

The actress acknowledged the support of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, during this challenging time. Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot in April 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year. Alia spoke candidly about the difficulties of being a new parent and the uncertainty they feel about exposing their child to the public eye.

Reflecting on the incident, Alia emphasised that it wasn't about hiding her daughter, expressing pride in her. However, as new parents, she and Ranbir are navigating the complexities of having their child's image plastered all over the internet, especially when she is barely a year old.