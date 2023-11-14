SRK and Thalapathy Vijay set to share screen in Atlee’s next film

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay. Photos: Collected

On the heels of his blockbuster hit, "Jawan", director Atlee is all set to work on his next film, starring two Indian superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, who will share the screen for the first time, the director recently revealed in an interview.

Before the release of "Jawan", which later earned more than Rs 1100 crore at the box office, there were speculations that Thalapathy Vijay would also be a part of the film, but he wasn't. However, Atlee has confirmed that his upcoming film will be with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay.

Atlee revealed the update on the SRK-Vijay film in an interview with popular Tamil TV presenter and YouTuber Gopinath. The director said that during the Chennai schedule of "Jawan", when "Zinda Banda" was shot, he celebrated his birthday with Shah Rukh and Vijay in attendance.

"I called Vijay and invited him to the party, and when he came, Shah Rukh and Vijay discussed between themselves and called me. Shah Rukh sir told me if I ever have plans of directing a dual hero film, they both are ready for it. Vijay also said, 'Ama pa' (Oh yes in English). So, I am working on it. It could be my next film," Atlee said.

He added, "I am working very hard to come up with a script for it. Let's see."

On top of that, Spiro Razatos, the Hollywood action choreographer who worked in "Jawan", screened the film for some of his high-profile friends in Hollywood. "One of the studios has approached me for a film. So, that is also going on," the director also revealed in the interview.

Atlee has directed five films in his career so far, and all of them have turned out to be blockbusters, with "Jawan" earning more than Rs 1100 crore at the box office. It is currently one of the top-grossing Indian films, with "Dangal", "Baahubali 2", "RRR", and "KGF" occupying the first four ranks.

