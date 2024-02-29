Deepika and Ranveer to welcome first child this year

After much speculation, the Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially put an end to all rumours by announcing their impending steps toward parenthood.

Married in 2018 after a six-year courtship, the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. Taking to Instagram today (February 29), they joyfully revealed that their baby is expected to join them in September 2024.

A close source shared with The Week that Deepika is currently in her second trimester, hinting at an imminent official announcement. The couple has now officially confirmed the news.

Speculations arose when she reportedly attempted to conceal her stomach at the 77th Bafta (The British Academy Film Awards) red carpet in London. Despite the rumours, she elegantly adorned herself in a shimmering saree and custom jewelry by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the awards ceremony.

In a touching statement provided to Vogue Singapore in January, Deepika shared her excitement about parenthood, stating, "Ranveer and I adore children. We eagerly await the moment when we can begin our own family."

She also reflected on her upbringing, underscoring the significance of maintaining humility despite fame and wealth.