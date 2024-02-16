Ranveer Singh to become ‘Shaktimaan’

Excitingly, Ranveer Singh is set to step into the iconic role of Shaktimaan in an upcoming film directed by Basil Joseph. According to recent reports, the production is set to commence in May 2025, following Ranveer's commitments to other projects.

Having last graced the screen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", alongside Alia Bhatt, Singh is gearing up for a series of high-profile films in the coming years. Apart from eagerly anticipated projects like "Don 3" and "Singham Again", the actor is now preparing for his portrayal of Shaktimaan.

The film, which has been in the development stage for over three years, is expected to uphold the legacy of the beloved superhero. "Shaktimaan" will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala serving as producers.

Preceding the commencement of "Shaktimaan", Singh is set to wrap up filming for "Don 3", a venture that spans locations both in India and abroad. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, "Don 3" is anticipated to conclude its production by March 2025.

News of Singh's involvement in "Shaktimaan" was subtly hinted at by actor Tovino Thomas during an Instagram live session in September 2023. Thomas, while celebrating the success of his film "2018" being selected as India's official Oscar entry, hinted at a collaboration between Singh and Joseph, expressing confidence in their forthcoming collaboration.

As Singh's schedule fills with major releases like "Singham Again" in 2024 and "Don 3" in 2025, reports have also surfaced suggesting the actor's interest in exploring collaborations in the South Indian film industry, hinting at a potential pan-Indian project in the near future.