Fri Oct 27, 2023 02:22 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 03:31 PM

'Ranveer Smith': Twitter users call Ranveer Singh Indian Will Smith

Photos: Collected

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone scorched up television screens when they appeared on Karan Johar's chat show "Koffee With Karan" Season 8. The couple released their dreamy wedding video, five years after tying the knot in Italy. However, after a while, the fairytale wedding video seemed to be overshadowed by Deepika's jaw-dropping revelation about the early stage of their relationship.

During their candid chat, the actress revealed that she and Ranveer weren't in an exclusive relationship until he popped the question in the Maldives. "Until he proposed to me, there was no commitment as such," the actress said.

Photo: Collected

She went on to add, "Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

Fans noted Ranveer's expression as his wife spilled the tea on their relationship and likened it to Hollywood star Will Smith's reaction during a discussion about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with singer August Alsina on her talk show "Red Table Tal".

At the time, Pinkett Smith, who was rumoured to be having an affair with Alsina, referred to her relationship as an 'entanglement'. This later became the subject of numerous jokes on social media.

Twitter users soon shared side-by-side photos of the two men and dubbed the Bollywood actor as 'Ranveer Smith'.

"Ranveer Singh ka Will Smith moment ho gaya kya?," a fan asked.

"It's not even funny how much Ranveer looks like Will Smith post 'situation' lore drop," said another.

'Ranveer Smith': Twitter users call Ranveer Singh Indian Will Smith.

 

