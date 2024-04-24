Ranveer Singh’s father files FIR against X user after deepfake video goes viral

In the wake of a recent deepfake controversy involving Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police, India, has registered an FIR against an individual identified as X user, @sujataindia. This action comes days after a manipulated video of the actor endorsing a political party surfaced online, sparking widespread outrage and prompting legal action.

The deepfake video in question emerged following Ranveer Singh's appearance at a fashion show in Varanasi alongside Kriti Sanon and designer Manish Malhotra. Initially appearing to be a genuine interview where the actor expressed support for a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, it was later revealed that the audio had been artificially generated using AI technology to mimic Singh's voice.

Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh's father, took swift action by filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell against @sujataindia, the user responsible for disseminating the deepfake video. The FIR was subsequently lodged for further investigation, signalling a concerted effort to address the growing concern about digital manipulation and its potential consequences.

In response to the dissemination of the falsified video, Ranveer's team issued an official statement confirming the filing of a police complaint and the subsequent registration of an FIR against the offending handle. The statement emphasised the seriousness with which the actor and his family regarded the unauthorised use of his likeness for political purposes.

Meanwhile, the actor continues to focus on his professional commitments, with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. Amongst them is "Singham Again", a highly anticipated sequel featuring an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Additionally, the actor is set to star in "Don 3" alongside Kiara Advani.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh is preparing to embark on a new chapter as he and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, anticipate the arrival of their first child. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their baby in September of this year.