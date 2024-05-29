‘Maharagni’ teaser: Kajol wields a sword in fierce new action role

In the teaser for her upcoming film "Maharagni", Kajol is seen in a new action-packed role, wielding a sword and taking down goons. The filmmakers unveiled this action thriller, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhudeva, and Jisshu Sengupta on Tuesday.

Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn, also posted the teaser on Instagram yesterday with the caption, "Aali re aali, #Maharagni aali."

The teaser of the Charan Tej Uppalapati directorial opens with Prabhudeva emerging from an aircraft holding a baseball bat, which he appears to use to beat someone to death. His voiceover ominously states, "Do you know what's more terrifying than death? The feeling that grips you just before you die."

Subsequent clips introduce Samyuktha Menon, whose character is on a relentless quest for revenge. Her voiceover, while she recklessly speeds through a neon-lit street, declares, "I have waited patiently for years. Now it is time to teach them a lesson."

Accompanied by pulsating beats, the next scenes feature Kajol emerging from a car during a festival, dressed in a memorable red pantsuit. Her character declares, "You do not ask for power, you snatch it," before launching into a fierce battle with goons.

The teaser also features Naseeruddin Shah's character receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

The film's music has been crafted by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, known for his work in the movie "Animal". Navin Nooli, acclaimed for his editing in the 2019 film "Jersey", is the editor of "Maharagni".

Produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu and Harman Baweja, the film will hit the screens in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.