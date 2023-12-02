Ranveer Singh calls ‘Don 3’ casting criticism ‘natural’, compares reaction to Craig’s Bond casting

In August, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would not be reprising his role as Don in the third instalment of the franchise, much to everyone's shock. Following this disclosure, a teaser featuring Ranveer Singh as Don was released. The announcement garnered a mixed response from fans, with some expressing joy about the franchise's return, while others believed Shah Rukh Khan should continue portraying the stylish criminal pursued by law enforcement across 11 countries. This sparked criticism directed at Shah Rukh Khan and the film's creators, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

During the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently honoured. Following his participation in a panel discussion in Jeddah and interactions with fans, he engaged in a conversation that touched on various topics, including his portrayal of Don in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar-directed film. Recognising the skepticism surrounding a role previously played by megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer acknowledged the challenges ahead.

In an interview with Deadline, Ranveer Singh stated, "I'm hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural."

In the 1978 rendition of the film "Don," written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and directed by Chandra Barot, Amitabh Bachchan played the dual roles of Don and Vijay. In 2007, Farhan Akhtar helmed a new adaptation with Shah Rukh Khan taking on the dual role, and a sequel ensued in 2011.

Discussing the upcoming third instalment, Ranveer expressed, "Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for 'Don' undoubtedly."