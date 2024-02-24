Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon set to soar in heist thriller ‘Crew’

In a riveting sneak peek into the upcoming high-octane heist film "Crew", Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to take audiences on a thrilling ride. The first look posters, unveiled on Friday, showcase the stellar cast ready to steal hearts and risk it all in this much-anticipated cinematic venture.

Sharing the adrenaline-fueled posters on social media, Kareena mentioned Tabu, Kriti, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma and wrote, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! 'Crew' in cinemas on March 29." The film stars the three headlining actresses as a flight crew — their uniforms are blood red with a blue hat.

Excitement amongst fans soared post the poster release, with one enthusiast eagerly expressing, "Can't wait," while another playfully remarked, "How dare you! You have no right to look so good. Not fair, let us also look good now."

Adding to the anticipation, the actors later shared another set of posters showcasing the leading ladies, Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu, in glamorous avatars. A third poster depicted them adorned in traditional cabin crew attire, draped in elegant sarees, standing with poise and folded hands.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan of "Lootcase" fame and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, "Crew" is all set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

This collaboration marks the second venture between Ekta R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor following their 2018 hit "Veere Di Wedding".

The film's first teaser, featuring Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu striding purposefully in their crimson coloured cabin crew uniforms, offered a tantalising glimpse into the whirlwind of action and intrigue awaiting audiences.

"Crew" promises to be a rollicking laughter riot, delving into the lives of three women amidst the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, as fate would have it, their journey takes unexpected turns, plunging them into a labyrinth of deception and suspense.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh leading the charge, "Crew" is promised to be a blockbuster sensation, weaving together elements of thrill, glamour, and laughter.