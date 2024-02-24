TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:06 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon set to soar in heist thriller ‘Crew’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:06 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:16 PM
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon set to soar in heist thriller ‘Crew’
Photo: Instagram

In a riveting sneak peek into the upcoming high-octane heist film "Crew", Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to take audiences on a thrilling ride. The first look posters, unveiled on Friday, showcase the stellar cast ready to steal hearts and risk it all in this much-anticipated cinematic venture.

Sharing the adrenaline-fueled posters on social media, Kareena mentioned Tabu, Kriti, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma and wrote, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! 'Crew' in cinemas on March 29." The film stars the three headlining actresses as a flight crew — their uniforms are blood red with a blue hat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Excitement amongst fans soared post the poster release, with one enthusiast eagerly expressing, "Can't wait," while another playfully remarked, "How dare you! You have no right to look so good. Not fair, let us also look good now."

Adding to the anticipation, the actors later shared another set of posters showcasing the leading ladies, Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu, in glamorous avatars. A third poster depicted them adorned in traditional cabin crew attire, draped in elegant sarees, standing with poise and folded hands.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan of "Lootcase" fame and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, "Crew" is all set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. 

This collaboration marks the second venture between Ekta R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor following their 2018 hit "Veere Di Wedding".

The film's first teaser, featuring Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu striding purposefully in their crimson coloured cabin crew uniforms, offered a tantalising glimpse into the whirlwind of action and intrigue awaiting audiences.

"Crew" promises to be a rollicking laughter riot, delving into the lives of three women amidst the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, as fate would have it, their journey takes unexpected turns, plunging them into a labyrinth of deception and suspense.

Three Hollywood films released simultaneously in Bangladesh
Read more

Three Hollywood films released simultaneously in Bangladesh

With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh leading the charge, "Crew" is promised to be a blockbuster sensation, weaving together elements of thrill, glamour, and laughter.

 

Related topic:
crewKareena KapoorTabuKriti Sanon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

It's scary to imagine yourself failing - Kriti Sanon

Mumbai police taunt Kartik Aaryan for breaking traffic rules

Mumbai police taunt Kartik Aaryan for breaking traffic rules

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon to star in comedy film

Azmeri Haque Badhan

Azmeri Haque Badhan’s many looks for Netflix’s Khufiya

Kriti Sanon announces beauty brand on her birthday

|শিক্ষা

‘ও’ লেভেল ‘এ’ লেভেল পরীক্ষায় কৃতি শিক্ষার্থীদের দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের সম্মাননা

শিক্ষার্থীদের ফলাফলের ভিত্তিতে ২৫৬৩ জন শিক্ষার্থীকে সম্মাননা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোশাক শ্রমিক নিহত: ৩ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকা-ময়মনসিংহ মহাসড়কে যান চলাচল শুরু

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification