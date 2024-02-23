TV & Film
Three Hollywood films released simultaneously in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected

Three Hollywood films premiered simultaneously at the Star Cineplex in Bangladesh on Friday. Among them were the suspense thriller "Argylle," directed by Matthew Vaughn, the superhero film "Madam Web," helmed by S.J. Clarkson, and the highly anticipated biopic "Bob Marley: One Love",directed by Reynaldo Marcus Green.

"Argylle" features an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, and others portraying various characters in the film.

On the other hand, "Madame Web" stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role, with Adam Scott in another prominent character. The film also features Sidney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Isabela Merced in diverse roles.

The much-anticipated biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" tells the story of the legendary musician Bob Marley, portrayed by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir. These three films have generated widespread buzz and discussion globally in recent times.

The simultaneous release of these three Hollywood productions in Bangladesh signifies a growing trend of international cinema making its mark in the country's entertainment landscape.

 

Related topic:
ArgylleMadame WebBob Marley: One Love
