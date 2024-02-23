James to perform in Kolkata after five years

James is equally loved by the people of both sides of the border. Whenever a concert featuring this legendary artiste is announced, the West Bengal audience always shows their excitement. However, James did not perform in Kolkata in the last four years.

After a long time, the 'rock guru' is returning to Kolkata stage on March 3, at Netaji Indoor Stadium, along with his band Nagarbaul.

The concert titled "Pujowalader Gaan-Pujo" has been organised by Forum for Durgotshob. The announcement poster has been shared on their official Facebook page.

Apart from Nagarbaul, popular West Bengal band Fossils will also perform at the event. The frontman of Fossils, Rupom Islam is James' fan. The organisers have tagged this concert refering it to a tie between to Bengals. Through this concert the audience will witness a significant collaboration between two Bengals.

The concert will begin from 5pm and run until midnight.