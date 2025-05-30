Newlywed woman raped while house hunting in Jashore

A newlywed woman was raped allegedly by a man while looking for a house to rent along with her husband in Jashore's Ramnagar area last evening.

The couple later filed a case against a person over rape and three others, including one Brishti Khatun, for aiding and abetting rape with Jashore's Kotwali Police Station at night.

According to the case statement, the incident took place when the victim and her husband went to visit a house to rent in the Ramnagar neighbourhood, where one of the accused, Brishti Khatun, lives. The man left his wife with the woman and went out to buy some things.

At the time, three unidentified men entered the house, and one of them confined her to a room, tied her hands and mouth and raped her, while the others stood guard outside the room.

The perpetrators also robbed her of her gold chain, earrings, and wedding ring. Before leaving, they threatened her with murder if she revealed the matter, as per the case details.

The woman later informed her husband and the couple filed a case with police.

Sub-Inspector Debashish Halder of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, and the investigating officer of the case, said police visited the crime scene.

"We are investigating the matter. Police are trying to identify and arrest the culprits," he said.

Till 8:00pm Friday, police were yet to make any arrests.

Asked, the SI said they were conducting drives to make arrests and the suspects had gone into hiding.