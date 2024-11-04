Celebrating Tabu’s five standout roles on her birthday

Today, Bollywood celebrates the birthday of one of its most versatile actors, Tabu. Known for her profound performances and a career spanning decades, Tabu has left her impression on Indian cinema.

With numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and the prestigious Padma Shri, her talent and versatility is undeniable.

Here's a look at five of her most powerful roles that continue to captivate audiences.

'Haider'

In "Haider", Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," Tabu delivered one of her most nuanced performances. The film, set against the backdrop of Kashmir, follows Haider— a young man who returns home to find his father missing and his mother in a relationship with his uncle.

As tensions rise, the protagonist embarks on a journey of revenge after discovering the truth behind his father's murder.

Tabu played the role of Ghazala, Haider's stepmother, a complex character torn between loyalty to her deceased husband and the manipulations of her brother-in-law. Her portrayal brought a layered emotional intensity to the film, making her performance unforgettable.

'Khufiya'

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj once again, "Khufiya" is based on the real-life account of counter-espionage from the book "Escape to Nowhere" by Amar Bhushan, a former Chief of RAW's Counter Espionage Unit.

The film, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Azmeri Haque Badhan, delves into the world of betrayal, deception, and covert operations. Tabu shines as a key player in this espionage thriller, adding depth to a gripping narrative of trust and betrayal.

'Andhadhun'

In this dark thriller by Sriram Raghavan, Tabu played a character that stands out for its sharpness and unpredictability. The story follows a blind pianist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who accidentally becomes embroiled in a murder. Tabu's portrayal of a scheming, manipulative wife involved in the crime is a reflection of her range as an actor. Her character keeps viewers on the edge, delivering a performance filled with twists and tension.

'Drishyam'

Tabu took on the powerful role of a police officer in "Drishyam", a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. Her character is driven by the determination to seek justice for her son's death. As an unforgiving, hard-as-nails cop, she commands every scene she's in.

Tabu's fierce portrayal of a mother seeking vengeance was both raw and commanding, proving once again why she's one of the industry's most respected actors.

'Maqbool'

In Vishal Bhardwaj's "Maqbool," Tabu took on the challenging role of Lady Macbeth in this adaptation of Shakespeare's "Macbeth". Paired with the late Irrfan Khan, who played the title role, Tabu's character, Nimmi, is the force behind Maqbool's rise and fall.

Her performance as a woman steeped in ambition, guilt, and manipulation stands out as one of her finest. She brought intense vulnerability and ruthlessness to the role, making her portrayal unforgettable in this dark, gripping tale of power and downfall.