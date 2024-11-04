Syed Jamil not to blame, it was a ‘Vibhishan’ move: Bonna Mirza

A sudden commotion erupted at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in Dhaka on November 2, interrupting the play "Nityapuran."

A group of protestors gathered outside, prompting Shilpakala Academy Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed to halt the performance for the safety of the audience and the venue.

Though the play began on schedule, the demonstration resumed at the gates. Fearing escalation, Ahmed, in consultation with the theatre troupe Desh Natok, made the decision to stop the show. He explained the situation during a virtual press conference Monday morning.

The abrupt stop to the play led to much speculation. Some even went so far as to call for Syed Jamil Ahmed's resignation.

In response, actress Bonna Mirza took to Facebook to clarify, stating that Syed Jamil Ahmed was not responsible for halting the performance.

"Don't make comments without knowing the facts," she wrote. "It's easy to pass blame, and equally easy to comment on something without understanding the situation. Social media gives anyone the platform to do that."

She went on to defend the decision, pointing out the risks posed by the protestors. "We can stand outside and call for revolution, but what about the safety of the audience who came to watch the play? Desh Natok had to think about them too. By the time the protestors gathered, many members of the audience had already arrived. The responsibility for their safety lies with the theatre troupe."

Bonna also clarified the structure of Desh Natok, stating that the troupe doesn't have a single leader in charge. "The troupe is run by a committee, as is the norm. However, in many other troupes, one person remains the leader for life, but that's not the case here. These things aren't always understood by those outside the theatre world. But everyone seems to think they understand!"

She added, "From the banners I've seen, it doesn't look like they were made by outsiders. Were the banners pre-made? Did the protestors come with the specific intention of stopping the play? It's pretty clear who's behind this. This is a 'Vibhishan' move. Whoever orchestrated this is frustrated with their failed political career and is now burning their energy elsewhere."

Bonna further speculated that some people opposed Syed Jamil Ahmed's appointment as director general and took advantage of this situation. "Desh Natok is a troupe where people of all opinions work together. There may be disagreements, but there's no disrespect. They have an audience, people come to watch their plays—that's an achievement in itself."

"Jamil Ahmed found himself at the centre of this because he understood that he wasn't going to get any legal protection. He became director general because he agreed to take on the responsibilities that come with the position. He's definitely not the type of person to shut down a play; And no one in Desh Natok is claiming that he is."

She ended her post with a stinging remark: "Those who are blaming Jamil Ahmed for the play's interruption should go and start a revolution themselves. It's ridiculous. Whether it's 10 people or 50, these protestors don't even know why they're there. All they know is that they were taught to shout and cause disruption. And to those sitting back and enjoying the drama, we see you. We know who you are. This is the irony of our lives."

Earlier on Sunday morning, in a virtual press conference, Syed Jamil Ahmed explained that the decision to halt the play was made purely out of concern for safety. The Shilpakala Academy director general also expressed concerns that BSA itself could have been targeted by the protestors.