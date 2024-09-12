‘Shilpakala Academy to become a corruption-free institution’

Syed Jamil Ahmed, the newly appointed director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, has called for the allocation of at least three percent of the national GDP for the cultural sector to make the academy financially capable and self-sufficient.

During his first press briefing with journalists at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy last evening, Ahmed outlined his plans for a transparent, corruption-free, and accountable academy. "The academy will become financially transparent, with all expenditure breakdowns publicly available on the website," he asserted.

The event, held at the National Theatre Hall's seminar room, began with a minute of silence in memory of those killed during the anti-discrimination student movement. Ahmed then presented his vision for reforming the academy through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He notably discussed the academy's management policies, operational guidelines, and legal frameworks.

"Culture is not merely a form of entertainment," said Ahmed. "It is an aesthetic representation of a nation's lifeblood. It mirrors our vitality as people."

In his mission to make the academy more inclusive, Ahmed boldly stated that the institution will reject any singular national, state, or ideological framework. "Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will champion diversity, embracing multiple languages, ethnicities, religions, and schools of thought, creating a democratic, dialogical space for art," he said.

When asked about decentralising cultural initiatives, Ahmed said, "We won't be Dhaka-centric. District-level Shilpakala academies will also become more active. New positions, such as account assistants, will be created to streamline operations."

He additionally revealed plans to move forward with structural and infrastructural developments through short-, medium-, and long-term strategies.

Moreover, the director-general urged all media outlets to support the academy's initiatives through research and promotion, helping raise the institution's profile both nationally and internationally.

Academy officials and other attendees were present at the event.