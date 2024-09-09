Syed Jamil Ahmed appointed as Shilpakala DG

Syed Jamil Ahmed, a renowned scholar, visionary theatre director, and the founding chair of the Department of Theatre and Music at the University of Dhaka, has been appointed Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). His appointment marks a significant moment for the cultural landscape of Bangladesh, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the nation's premier arts institution."

Hasan Mahmud, Chief Coordinator of the ICT and Innovation Cell and Assistant Director-Administration at BSA, has confirmed the news to The Daily Star.

"He has been appointed as the Director General of BSA and accepted the position happily," said Hasan Mahmud.

In an interview with local media, Syed Jamil Ahmed initially expressed his reluctance to take on the role on August 14. However, after reconsidering his decision, Ahmed has now had a change of heart and is ready to embrace the position.

It is to be noted that following the recent downfall of the former government following the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) for over a decade, stepped down from his position on August 12.