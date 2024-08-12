Liaquat Ali Lucky resigns from Shilpakala Academy

Following the recent downfall of the former government following the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, many heads of different public organisations, including universities, Bangladesh Bank, and the Appellate Division of the Supreme court have resigned from their longstanding posts

In lieu of that, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) for over a decade, has stepped down from his position today (August 12).

On Monday (August 12), Lucky submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, as confirmed by Salahuddin Ahmed, Secretary of the Shilpakala Academy. The resignation was submitted via WhatsApp, the secretary informed The Daily Star.

Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Khalil Ahmed confirmed that the resignation letter was submitted to the ministry.

He told The Daily Star, "Liaquat Ali Lucky sent his resignation letter via WhatsApp."

Liaquat Ali Lucky was first appointed as Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on April 7, 2011. His tenure was extended for the seventh time on March 29, 2023. No one else has held this position for such an extended period in the institution's history.