Liaquat Ali Lucky honoured with Nrityacharya Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Achievement Award

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, has been honoured with the "Nrityacharya Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Achievement Award". The Bangladesh Nrityashilpi Sangstha convened the award at the National Theater Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday (February 3), marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's pioneering dancer Bulbul Chowdhury.

Prominent guests included Ataur Rahman, the Ekushey Padak and Independence Award recipient for his cultural contributions, and Ekushey Padak-winning dancer Amanul Haque. In addition, Minu Haque, the president, and Sazu Ahmed, the general general secretary of the Bangladesh Nrityashilpi Sangstha, were present at the ceremony.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

The guests praised Liaquat Ali Lucky for his multifaceted contributions to the cultural arena of the country, highlighting his exceptional role in the unrestricted exploration and excellence in every branch of art. "Liaquat Ali has been at the forefront of the cultural movement for artists' rights in Bangladesh, making significant contributions to the artistes' community," they stressed.

Notably, Natyacharya Bulbul Chowdhury (January 1, 1919 - May 17, 1954) is considered the pioneer of modern dance in Bangladesh. He earned distinction as the first Muslim dancer of the British-era Indian subcontinent, and by the age of 30, he was honoured as the National Dancer of Pakistan.

The event commemorated the 105th birth anniversary of the legendary dancer under the theme "Bangabandhu Sanskriti-Bhabna" (Culture and Ideology of Bangabandhu). Additionally, an event titled "Nrityacharya Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Achievement Award" was held in his honour.

Nrityacharya Bulbul Chowdhury

