‘Lucky to have spent my life with her’: Abul Hayat, Shirin Hayat celebrate 54 years of marital bliss

Ekushey Padak-winning veteran artiste Abul Hayat and his wife Shirin Hayat were engulfed in joyous celebration today, as they marked the completion of 54 years of marital bliss.

Their wedding anniversary concluded their 54th year as a couple, as they stepped into the 55th year of togetherness. Abul Hayat and Shirin Hayat stand as a shining example of a happy family life. Their daughters are Bipasha Hayat and Natasha Hayat.

Abul Hayat told The Daily Star that the day has passed beautifully. "Last night at 12:01 am, my two grandsons (Natasha and Shahed's children), arranged a cake for us, and we cut the cake together," shared the actor. "This evening the celebration continued by cutting another cake."

He further added, "After that, we went out with our grandsons, and had lunch together. Such little joy makes me happy!"

Family members, friends, fans, and well-wishers have showered their love upon the actor wishing him on his birthday. "I am overwhelmed by people's love throughout the day. Receiving people's love, and blessings, I find it very gratifying," said Abul Hayat.

In their 54 years of married life, what played a greater role in keeping their bond strong? Abul Hayat notes, "Trust, love, respect, understanding, all of these have played a significant role. In family life, understanding each other, and respecting each other is necessary."

"I want to spend the remaining days beautifully with everyone's love. We have spent a long life together. I wish the remaining days pass just as beautifully. Everyone, please pray for us," he continued.

The artiste further stated that his wife Shirin Hayat praises his work, and criticises it as well. "My wife carefully observes my appearance on the screen. If she doesn't like a particular performance, or if the costume wasn't right, she would figure it out and tell me. I feel this increases my love for my profession even more."

Sharing these sweet gestures, Abul Hayat also added, "Her presence in my life is a blessing – she makes me whole."