In for the long haul: Showbiz stars interpret decades of love

The world of the entertainment industry might witness a flurry of headlines about celebrity breakups, showcasing the public dissolution of once seemingly strong romances. However, amidst this turbulence, there remain preeminent examples of enduring relationships that withstand the test of time. Several showbiz couples have rather shared numerous years, while the standards of their unity have been highlighted for lasting commitment, as chronicled through their respective ideologies to The Daily Star.

Ramendu Majumdar-Ferdousi Mazumder

The actor, stage director, and producer in the theatre realm, Ramendu Majumder, emphasised the importance of mutual understanding in maintaining a long-lasting relationship. The significance of trust, respect, and maintaining faith in each other. Both partners should rely on each other and not attempt to dominate the relationship unilaterally. The key is to truly comprehend each other, which ultimately makes life easier and more beautiful.

"Love is essential for enduring relationships. Without love, it's challenging to sustain a journey together. Love holds immense power, making everything more beautiful," explained the thespian.

"However, verbal expressions like 'I love you' aren't always necessary; actions speak louder than words. Love is evident through one's behaviour and actions, demonstrating its presence and strength in the relationship," said Ramendu Majumdar.

"Ferdousi and I have shared many years together; we are content, and have no regrets. We both find satisfaction in our respective lives and our family. Despite facing numerous challenges, we overcame those times with joy. Our love has endured through overcoming obstacles, and that's how we remain deeply in love."

Abul Hayat-Shirin Hayat

"In the sphere of 'family life', trust, respect, love, and understanding are indispensable. The trust serves as the cornerstone, deepening the bond between individuals. Respect is essential; without it, harmony is unattainable. Mutual respect fosters greater happiness within the family. Therefore, nurturing of trust, respect, love, and understanding is crucial for a fulfilling family life," the veteran actor conveyed.

"Then enters love. Love is a fundamental component of enduring companionship. It serves as the catalyst for navigating life's journey together. In the wake of love comes understanding, as both partners must comprehend each other's perspectives."

"Over the years, we've adhered to these principles. Therefore, I reiterate that respect, trust, love, and understanding are indispensable for genuine relationships," shared Abul Hayat.

Rafiqul Alam-Abida Sultana

Famed musician Rafiqul Alam stated, "Love defies definition; it simply exists as itself. Billions of people navigate life's journey as partners to one another. Then again our presence in showbiz means that people are aware of us and follow our lives."

"In my perspective, family and love are distinct entities. While we exist in the world to fulfill its demands — forming a family stems from our desire to do so. Some relationships endure, while others falter. Family resembles a mother's love, which cannot be forced but must be nurtured. Love involves both giving and receiving of it; love cannot exist solely from one direction," he added.

Azizul Hakim-Zeenat Hakim

"In my view, the greatest power in the world is love. Love holds unparalleled strength because it has the ability to conquer all obstacles. With love, anything becomes achievable. Personally, I cherish the love I have for my wife, children, and the people around me. Love is an essential element for a fulfilling life," said the versatile actor Azizul Hakim, who has been around the industry for decades.

"Love has been a significant foundation for me to begin my married life and that very same sentiment remains intact to this day. Alongside love, faith, and respect play essential roles in a family life. Trust, in particular, is crucial; many challenges can arise from its absence. Therefore, fostering trust is paramount for maintaining a harmonious family dynamic."

"When trust is strong, people can coexist under the same roof for a long time. Love naturally follows, reinforcing the bond. Mutual respect is also vital; it forms the foundation of our relationship. "I believe in love, and I am committed to nurturing it if my partner and I are to journey together," he added.

"Love is beautiful in the same way that truth is. Love is more than sufficient to live a wholesome life as it enriches the journey of life. Sending love to all on this special day," the actor concluded.