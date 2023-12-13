Rawnak Hasan’s docu-fiction to premiere today

Popular director, and playwright Rawnak Hasan's directorial debut titled, "Amar Desh, Sompritir Bangladesh," is going to have its premiere today.

The documentary fiction film centres around the significant contribution of cultural activists in building a non-communal Bangladesh with all-embracing cultural harmony from 1952 to the present time.

The 40-minute long film will be screened at the Sammilito Sankskritik Jote's Victory Day celebration programme titled, "Bijoy Utsab" at the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday, December 13, at 6 pm.

Regarding the film, Rawnak, the director of the documentary, said, "The contributions of cultural activists in everything that we are today as a nation is irrefutable. The docu-film is just a small attempt to portray their significance. The film speaks about challenges and hurdles we cultural activists go through to represent art, and culture in the country in the present time as well."

Azizul Hakim, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Tanzika Amin, Imtiaz Barshon, and the director of the film, Rawnak Hasan himself, acted in the film, amongst others.

After its premiere today, the docu-fiction will be shown in several regional districts across the country.