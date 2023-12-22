‘Criminals’: The tale of three women facing insurmountable odds

Three actresses of the contemporary times, Tanzika Amin, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak and Neel Hurerzahan will be seen in the upcoming web film titled "Criminals". The Deepto Play original film is being directed by Farhad Ahmed.

The crime thriller "Criminals" revolves around the lives of three women. Chumki Akhtar, a university student, Neela Bose, a homemaker, and Beethi Rahman, a working mother - three women from three different corners of the city come together with a common goal. To achieve it, they must break the law, becoming criminals. If they fail to reach their desired goal, the future will be steeped in extreme uncertainty.

These women form a team to unleash a colossal force that has remained hidden from everyone's perception for so long. On one side, they navigate the twists and turns of life, while on the other, facing insurmountable obstacles. Can these three women overcome both and achieve their goal? Or will they only be known as criminals for the rest of their lives? The answers will be revealed in the film.

The shooting for the project has recently been completed, and it will be released in the beginning of next year. The film also features Abu Huraira Tanvir, Irfan Sajjad, and Shahriar Rana. It is produced by Alpha i Studio Ltd.