Three-day Lalon Festival to return to Shilpakala Academy tomorrow

Fakir Lalon Shah (c. 1772–1890), a legendary mystic and poet revered for his profound humanistic philosophy, continues to inspire generations with his timeless songs and teachings.

Despite his humble beginnings as an uneducated peasant, Lalon's message of non-sectarianism and humanity has transcended borders, resonating with people across rural and urban Bangladesh, as well as capturing global attention.

In honour of Lalon's 134th death anniversary on October 17, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has organised a three-day festival to celebrate his legacy. A press conference detailing the event will take place today at 3:00pm in the National Theatre Hall seminar room.

In a press release published on Tuesday, Shilpakala Academy revealed the event's schedule. The festival will begin on Thursday, October 17, at 6:00pm at the National Theatre Hall auditorium, with a performance titled "Ashashindhu Tirey". Artistes Arup Rahi and Zahura Fakirani will present songs and insights inspired by Lalon's philosophy.

The event will be chaired by Director General Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Sharmin Murshid, advisor to the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, will be the chief guest. Mustafa Zaman, director of the Fine Arts Department at Shilpakala Academy, will deliver the welcome speech.

On the second day, Friday, October 18, at 6:00pm, the Sadhumela titled "Manush Bhojle Shonar Manush Hobi" will take place at the academy's Nandan Mancha. Mehjabeen Rahman, director of the Music, Dance, and Recitation Department at Shilpakala Academy, will give the welcome speech, and Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed will chair the event.

The third day of the festival, Saturday, October 19, will feature a two-part event. The first session, beginning at 4:00pm in the seminar room of the National Theatre Hall, will include a discussion titled "Jatisottar Prosno Ebong Baul-Fakir Poribeshonar Rajniti" (The Question of National Identity and the Politics of Baul-Fakir Performance).

Director Abdul Halim Chanchal of the Production Department at Shilpakala Academy will deliver the welcome speech, while Dr A Al Mamun, a professor and researcher from Rajshahi University, will present the keynote paper. Notable figures, including Dr Mohammad Azam, Director General of Bangla Academy, journalist and writer Faruk Wasif, and Dr Shahman Moishan, playwright and associate professor at Dhaka University, will contribute to the discussion. Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed will chair the session.

The second part of the event, beginning at 7:00pm, will take place at the National Theatre Hall auditorium, featuring a grand Lalon memorial titled "Dhoro Manush Rup Nehare." The event will feature performances by esteemed artistes and include a keynote speech by Dr Asif Nazrul, advisor to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. Abdul Halim Chanchal will once again deliver the welcome speech, and the session will be chaired by Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed. Joining them as a discussant will be journalist and fiction writer Mahbub Morshed.

This three-day festival at Shilpakala Academy promises to be an enriching experience celebrating the legacy of Lalon Shah and his timeless teachings.