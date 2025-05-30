TV & Film
Ten young filmmakers to screen debut shorts at Shilpakala today

Ten young filmmakers, all of whom work full-time corporate jobs, are set to screen their debut short films today at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Organised by the collective Friendly Neighbourhood, the special showcase—titled "Neighbourhood Season 1"—will begin at 5 pm.

According to a press release from the organisers, the selected directors have long aspired to make films but struggled to do so due to time and financial constraints. Refusing to let go of their creative ambitions, they came together to form a 19-member team and produced ten short films over the course of several months, driven by passion and limited resources.

The featured short films are: "In Another World" by Konok Khondokar, "Telapoka" by Al-Amin Hossain, "Hudai Miss" by Zahedul Haque, "Homunculus" by Ibne Noor Rakib, "Soulmate" by Adil Imam, "Cha Chai" by Sheikh Kourashani, "Louk" by Mahmuda Sultana, "For Sale" by Fazle Rabbi, "On the Contrary" by Imtiaz Hossain, and "Ishpait" by Abir Ferdous.

Ranging from psychological explorations to social satire and absurdist comedy, the films reflect the diverse backgrounds and personal styles of the makers. Many of the stories emerged from lived experiences, with scripts written between work breaks and shoots scheduled on weekends.

The organisers note that the initiative represents more than a film screening—it is a grassroots effort by a group of first-time directors who chose not to wait for institutional backing or formal training. Instead, they relied on collective effort and personal motivation to tell the stories they've long held within.

Today's event marks the first public screening of "Neighbourhood Season 1" and is expected to draw an audience of film enthusiasts, critics, and supporters of independent cinema. The organisers hope to expand the project in future editions, further nurturing a creative space for emerging filmmakers outside conventional channels.

The screening is open to all and will be held at the National Theatre Hall, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, at 5 pm.

