Bipasha Hayat selected for prestigious Art Intensive Bogotà 2025

Bipasha Hayat's deep-rooted passion for art has long been visible through her work and social media presence. A dedicated and ever-evolving artist, she continues to challenge herself by participating in exhibitions and immersive art programmes around the world. Her latest achievement marks a significant milestone—being officially selected as a participant for the All About Curating (AAC) Art Intensive programme in Bogotá, Colombia.

The programme, held from May 19 to 30, brings together 11 dynamic artworkers from various disciplines and countries. Designed to foster artistic exchange and exploration, the AAC Art Intensive allows participants to dive into Bogotá's vibrant art ecosystem.

Through a series of studio visits, gallery tours, and dialogues with local professionals, the artists engage with Colombia's diverse and evolving contemporary art landscape.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Bipasha shared her excitement about the experience: "This event, bringing together people from different countries around the world, is opening people's eyes. They have selected me. It is a joy for me — a great joy. Today, they have taken me in as an artist. It feels really good to be here. In the meantime, there was the exhibition inauguration."

She further emphasised the importance of fostering cultural and artistic growth in Bangladesh, stating, "The country must be advanced in terms of art and culture."

Bipasha Hayat is more than just a painter—she is a multidisciplinary artist whose creative work explores themes of memory, time, and the human imprint across civilizations.

Born in Bangladesh and partly raised in Libya, her early exposure to Roman ruins ignited a fascination with history and archaeology. This passion now permeates her art, which combines global influences, ancient philosophies, and literature to form a deeply personal yet universally resonant visual language. Her work becomes a form of excavation—of memory, identity, and collective legacy.

The AAC Art Intensive is a curated initiative developed by All About Curating to engage with local art ecosystems through collaborative work with regional institutions.

The Bogotá edition is presented in partnership with The Art Dome, offering participants a comprehensive experience that reflects Colombia's rich artistic heritage and contemporary innovations.

Bipasha Hayat's participation in this prestigious programme not only underscores her dedication to evolving as an artist but also highlights the increasing global presence of Bangladeshi voices in contemporary art.