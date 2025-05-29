Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 29, 2025 08:26 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:36 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

Bipasha Hayat selected for prestigious Art Intensive Bogotà 2025

Thu May 29, 2025 08:26 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:36 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 29, 2025 08:26 PM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:36 PM
Bipasha Hayat selected for prestigious Art Intensive Bogotà 2025
Photo: Star

Bipasha Hayat's deep-rooted passion for art has long been visible through her work and social media presence. A dedicated and ever-evolving artist, she continues to challenge herself by participating in exhibitions and immersive art programmes around the world. Her latest achievement marks a significant milestone—being officially selected as a participant for the All About Curating (AAC) Art Intensive programme in Bogotá, Colombia.

The programme, held from May 19 to 30, brings together 11 dynamic artworkers from various disciplines and countries. Designed to foster artistic exchange and exploration, the AAC Art Intensive allows participants to dive into Bogotá's vibrant art ecosystem. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Through a series of studio visits, gallery tours, and dialogues with local professionals, the artists engage with Colombia's diverse and evolving contemporary art landscape.

 

Speaking to The Daily Star, Bipasha shared her excitement about the experience: "This event, bringing together people from different countries around the world, is opening people's eyes. They have selected me. It is a joy for me — a great joy. Today, they have taken me in as an artist. It feels really good to be here. In the meantime, there was the exhibition inauguration."

She further emphasised the importance of fostering cultural and artistic growth in Bangladesh, stating, "The country must be advanced in terms of art and culture."

Bipasha Hayat is more than just a painter—she is a multidisciplinary artist whose creative work explores themes of memory, time, and the human imprint across civilizations. 

Born in Bangladesh and partly raised in Libya, her early exposure to Roman ruins ignited a fascination with history and archaeology. This passion now permeates her art, which combines global influences, ancient philosophies, and literature to form a deeply personal yet universally resonant visual language. Her work becomes a form of excavation—of memory, identity, and collective legacy.

Bipasha Hayat selected for prestigious Art Intensive Bogotà 2025
Photo: Star

The AAC Art Intensive is a curated initiative developed by All About Curating to engage with local art ecosystems through collaborative work with regional institutions. 

The Bogotá edition is presented in partnership with The Art Dome, offering participants a comprehensive experience that reflects Colombia's rich artistic heritage and contemporary innovations.

Gems of Nazrul
Read more

Gems of Nazrul to honour National Poet’s legacy with musical tribute

Bipasha Hayat's participation in this prestigious programme not only underscores her dedication to evolving as an artist but also highlights the increasing global presence of Bangladeshi voices in contemporary art.

 

Related topic:
Bipasha HayatAll About Curating (AAC) Art Intensive programme
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bipasha Hayat

SIMPLY ABSTRACT

5y ago

“We are born anew every day” – Bipasha Hayat

6y ago

The Afzal-Tauquir-Bipasha trifecta

8y ago
53 years of being together: Abul Hayat and Mahfuza Shirin

53 years of being together: Abul Hayat and Mahfuza Shirin

2y ago
Bipasha Hayat

Bipasha Hayat

7y ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে