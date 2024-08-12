‘I don’t trust you’: Prince Mahmud rebukes Sheikh Hasina’s claims

Under intense pressure from the student-led Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Awami League President and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country. Currently, she is residing in neighbouring India.

From there, the former PM recently issued a message to her party members, stating, "I resigned so that I wouldn't have to witness a trail of dead bodies. They wanted to seize power by sacrificing students, but I didn't allow that to happen. I stepped down as PM to prevent further bloodshed."

Sheikh Hasina further added, "Had I stayed in the country, more lives would have been lost, and more property would have been destroyed. That's why I made the extremely difficult decision to leave the country. I became your PM because you chose me. You (people) are my strength." She assured her party members that she would return to the country soon.

However, following this message, popular Bangladeshi musician Prince Mahmud posted a status on Facebook on Sunday (August 11), directed at Sheikh Hasina.

He wrote, "Please, stop sending these messages, Apa. You don't love anyone except your own family."

Prince Mahmud continued, "Your arrogance, stubbornness, and pride have brought Bangladesh to the brink of destruction. You have left us in a death trap. You have incited communal violence. Your tears now feel like 'crocodile tears.' I don't trust you. Stop speaking, just stop…"

In the comments section of his post, he added, "Hand over the country to the new generation, apologise, and step aside. Don't play with us anymore…"

Notably, Prince Mahmud has been vocal in support of the student movement against discrimination from the beginning. He has consistently spoken out against the attacks and violence perpetrated against the students.

Whereas Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, claimed that his mother had not issued any statements either before or after leaving Dhaka. He shared this information in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night.

At 11:55pm, Joy posted from his verified account, stating, "A statement regarding my mother's resignation has been published in a newspaper, which is completely false and fabricated. I have just spoken to her (Sheikh Hasina) and confirmed that she has not issued any statements either before or after leaving Dhaka."