BSS, Dhaka
Sun Jan 21, 2024 06:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 06:58 PM

Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed PM's ICT adviser

Sajeeb Wazed Joy
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reappointed Sajeeb Wazed Joy as part-time and honorary information and communication technology adviser.

Joy was appointed as the PM's adviser under the 3 (B) (1) of the Rules of Business, 1996, according to a circular issued today signed by Director (administration) of the Prime Minister's Office M Ahsan Kibria Siddique.

PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas confirmed it to the BSS.

Joy would carry out his duties in line with instructions and suggestions of Prime Minister and President of the ruling Awami League Sheikh Hasina.

