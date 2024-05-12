Kriti Sanon raises questions on male co-stars earning 10 times more ‘for no reason’

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stirred up a conversation about gender pay disparity in the film industry. The successful star, riding high on the triumph of her latest film "Crew", alongside stalwarts Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, expressed her concerns regarding the glaring wage gap between male and female actors.

Sanon's remarks shed light on a pervasive issue within the industry, questioning why some of her male counterparts receive paychecks tenfold larger than hers, despite comparable roles and achievements. She lamented, "The difference in payment (between male actors' and female actors') currently is huge for actually no reason. Sometimes, for no reason. Sometimes, you feel like it's not like that person has given a hit in 10 years, then, why is he getting paid 10 times."

The actress highlighted the rationale often provided by producers to justify this discrepancy, citing concerns about recovery through digital and satellite rights. According to Sanon, producers argue that male-centric films tend to perform significantly better on these platforms compared to female-led productions, influencing budget allocations.

She expressed frustration, stating, "Producers weren't willing to put in the same budget in 'Crew,' which has three A-list female actors, as they would in a similar entertaining comedy with three male actors."

Sanon's observations resonated with the experiences of many female actors in the industry, highlighting persistent challenges in achieving pay parity. She drew attention to the enduring nature of these issues, noting that even after six years since the release of "Veere Di Wedding", an all-women mainstream film, the dynamics remain unchanged. In "Veere Di Wedding", actresses like Kareena and Sonam Kapoor reportedly had to accept pay cuts to accommodate the film's budget.

"Crew", the film at the centre of Sanon's discussion, explores themes within the airline industry, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of three air hostesses navigating a sinking airline. Despite its female-centric narrative, the movie features an ensemble cast including male actors Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and others. Co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, "Crew" amassed over Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office, reflecting the commercial viability of female-led productions.