‘Soldier 2’ in production: Will Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta return?

Producer Ramesh Taurani has officially confirmed that a sequel to his hit film "Soldier" is in development, after a 25-year hiatus.

Amid rumours about the sequel to the 1998 blockbuster, Taurani told several Indian newspapers, "We will begin shooting for the film next year." However, it is still uncertain whether Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut in the original film, will reprise their roles in "Soldier 2".

Speaking to the media, Taurani admitted that the cast has not yet been finalised. "It depends on how the story shapes up. We will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be part of it," Taurani revealed.

Reflecting on his filmography, "Soldier" stands out as one of Bobby Deol's major hits. When asked about a potential sequel, Deol acknowledged the long gap since the original but expressed hope that following the success of "Animal", Ramesh Taurani might consider casting him in the sequel.

In a past interview, director Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla shared that Taurani had arranged a meeting with Preity Zinta, who charmed everyone despite being a newcomer. Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla recalled their meeting at Taurani's office, noting there were no auditions back then. Preity spoke non-stop for 15 minutes, winning them over with her lively and natural demeanour. She was soon signed for a three-film deal, including "Soldier", "Kya Kehna", and another project.

Currently, Bobby Deol is working on several Telugu and Tamil movies, including "Kanguva", "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", and "NBK109".

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming project, "Lahore 1947". The actress has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. The film, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, is produced by Aamir Khan and also features Sunny's elder son,Karan Deol.