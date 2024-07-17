TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:27 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:37 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Soldier 2’ in production: Will Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta return?

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:27 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:37 AM
‘Soldier 2’ in production: Will Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta return?
Photo: Collected

Producer Ramesh Taurani has officially confirmed that a sequel to his hit film "Soldier" is in development, after a 25-year hiatus.

Amid rumours about the sequel to the 1998 blockbuster, Taurani told several Indian newspapers, "We will begin shooting for the film next year." However, it is still uncertain whether Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut in the original film, will reprise their roles in "Soldier 2".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Speaking to the media, Taurani admitted that the cast has not yet been finalised. "It depends on how the story shapes up. We will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be part of it," Taurani revealed.

Reflecting on his filmography, "Soldier" stands out as one of Bobby Deol's major hits. When asked about a potential sequel, Deol acknowledged the long gap since the original but expressed hope that following the success of "Animal", Ramesh Taurani might consider casting him in the sequel.

In a past interview, director Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla shared that Taurani had arranged a meeting with Preity Zinta, who charmed everyone despite being a newcomer. Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla recalled their meeting at Taurani's office, noting there were no auditions back then. Preity spoke non-stop for 15 minutes, winning them over with her lively and natural demeanour. She was soon signed for a three-film deal, including "Soldier", "Kya Kehna", and another project.

Currently, Bobby Deol is working on several Telugu and Tamil movies, including "Kanguva", "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", and "NBK109".

Preity Zinta returns to Cannes after 17 years
Read more

Preity Zinta returns to Cannes after 17 years

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming project, "Lahore 1947". The actress has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. The film, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, is produced by Aamir Khan and also features Sunny's elder son,Karan Deol.

 

Related topic:
bobby deolPreity Zintasoldier
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Preity Zinta begins filming for ‘Lahore 1947’

Preity Zinta begins filming for ‘Lahore 1947’

2m ago

‘Animal’ not releasing in Bangladesh today

7m ago

'Hundreds' of South Sudan boys seized

9y ago

‘Kanguva’: Bobby Deol's first look as Udhiran revealed on his birthday

5m ago

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' trailer unveils gritty tale of revenge

7m ago
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

‘ছাত্র রাজনীতি মুক্ত’ হল ছাড়ছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা

আন্দোলনকারীরা ছাত্রলীগের কোনো নেতাকর্মীকে হলে ঢুকতে দেয়নি।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রলীগ-কোটা আন্দোলনকারী সংঘর্ষ: যুবলীগ নেতার গাড়িতে ‘অস্ত্র’ আনার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification