Adil Hussain says he regrets acting in ‘Kabir Singh’, walked out of the hall in 20 min

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Kabir Singh", which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, defied criticism for its misogynistic content and emerged as a box office hit. In the years since the film's release, discourse around it has refused to die down, and now, actor Adil Hussain has said that it's the only film in his career that he regrets being a part of.

In an appearance on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil admitted that he agreed to do the film without reading the script first. He said, "That's the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on."

Adil said that he went to watch the film in a theatre after the release and walked out in 20 minutes. "I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… 'Kabir Singh'," he said.

Adil said that "Kabir Singh" is a "misogynist" film that made him "feel small as a human being." Speaking about director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Adil said that everyone has the right to make the kind of film they want to, but that doesn't mean he has to agree with them. "I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody for that matter, doesn't have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified," he said.

Video of What&#039;s Wrong With Indian Cinema? Ft. Adil Hussain | AP Podcast 67

Adil said that he initially refused to be a part of the film because of time constraints. Later, when the makers sent him his scene, he asked for the full script, but they sent him Arjun Reddy, the Telugu film that was adapted by "Kabir Singh". Adil did not get the time to watch it, so he told his manager to ask for an exorbitant amount of money, hoping that the makers would refuse to cast him, but that didn't happen either. "I told my manager to ask them for a good amount of remuneration and they would say no but surprisingly, they agreed. So, I went on and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did was a good scene so I thought the film was also going to be good. But when I went to watch the film, I thought what was I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed," he shared.

Adil said that he is mortified at the thought of his wife watching the film. "She would be so angry if she saw this," he said. In the same conversation, Adil said that he has not seen "Animal", so he does not wish to comment on the film. Adil played the role of Shahid Kapoor's college professor in the film.