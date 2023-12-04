Old video resurfaces post ‘Animal’ release, confirms Aamir’s stance against violence

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's recent film "Animal" has been receiving criticism from a section of the audience for its depiction of violence, volatile protagonist, toxic masculinity, and bold content.

Now, the criticism reached a new height as an old video of actor Aamir Khan talking against sex and violence in films has emerged online.

The popular star states in the clip that these emotions on nuances such as rage, violence, and toxic masculinity are "very easy to provoke the audience".

Amir Khan, in the clip, said, "Emotions centring on violence and sex are most easy to provoke in a human being. If the directors are not so talented in creating a story, in showing emotions and creating situations, they (tend to) depend heavily on violence and sex to make their films work."

"They think, 'If we add a lot of sex and violence in films, then it will be successful'. To me, it is wrong thinking. They might be successful by doing this but it harms society very much. And I think that's very wrong," added the actor.

"I think we are morally responsible, those of us who are working in the medium of cinema. They are definitely, if not to a large extent, to a certain extent responsible. The audience and youngsters who watch our film, there is an impact on them...I'm not saying, 'There should be no violence in films'. It depends on the subject. There are ways of showing it," concludes Amir in the video.

"Animal" shows a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) and Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Animal also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. Since its release on Friday, the film has received polarising reactions from critics and audiences.