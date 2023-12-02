Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ leaked online

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the praise and accolades for his portrayal of Vijay in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal." Known for his chocolate-boy image and lighthearted performances, he effortlessly embraced the demands of the role, delving into some intense and dark places.

The movie is anticipated to make significant strides at the box office, with early reports suggesting an opening of around Rs 61 crore, second only to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Jawan." However, the film has unfortunately fallen victim to online leaks.

The movie has unfortunately been leaked on various torrent websites. The day-one leak of the movie is expected to have an impact on its Box Office collections.

Ranbir's character is fiercely protective and obsessive about his father's love, resorting to threats against anyone who impedes that connection. The film spans 3 hours and 21 minutes, earning an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Noteworthy cast members include Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

"Animal" has been released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is currently in direct competition with "Sam Bahadur," featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.