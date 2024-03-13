'90s sensation Ark returns, set to embark on extended world tour

Ark, the iconic '90s band renowned for chart-topping hits like "Sweety", "Taj Mahal", "Ekaki", and "Eto Kosto Keno Valobashay" is making a triumphant return to the music scene after a hiatus. Although the band wasn't quite active in the middle, Ark has been busy performing on stage since last year, participating in concerts both within and outside Dhaka.

Regardless of the absence of concerts during the month of Ramadan, the group is set to return to the stage right after Eid as they will perform at a concert in Mymensingh the day after Eid. Following this, the group will embark on their world tour mission. Ark will also unveil several new songs, breaking their silence of more than two decades.

As reported by Ajker Patrika, Ark's international tour is set to commence at Habitat School in the provincial city of Ajman, United Arab Emirates. The event, titled "Boishakhi Eid Anondo-2024", is organised by the UAE Youth Bangla Cultural Forum and Joy Bangla Cultural Alliance and is scheduled for April 20. This marks Ark's first performance in the Emirates, with the band set to depart on April 16 for the upcoming concert.

In June, Ark will continue on their international tour in the United Arab Emirates, followed by concerts in the UK, Canada, and various European countries.

Tinku Azizur Rahman, Ark's keyboardist, emphasised that their plans are in the final stages, expressing excitement about returning to the UK after an eight-year hiatus. Last year, the band successfully performed in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria, paving the way for this year's upcoming extended world tour.

Regarding releasing a fresh track after almost 20 years, Ark will release the song "Ardhangini", after two decades. This anticipated track will be presented by the G series and is set to debut on Eid-ul-Fitr. Member Syed Hasanur Rahman not only lent his voice but also penned the lyrics of it, while the musical composition is a collaboration between Hasan and Tinku.