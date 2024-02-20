Ark set to release new song after 21 years

Renowned soft rock band Ark, popular in the '90s, is making a comeback with a new song after 21 years. Known for their captivating melodies and meaningful lyrics, the band is gearing up to release the song titled "Ardhangini."

"Ardhangini" is currently in the works and is expected to be released to the audience during the upcoming Eid festival. This announcement has sparked anticipation among fans who have eagerly awaited new music from the band.

Ark, which has been inactive for the past year, has a rich history of musical contributions spanning over five albums. Their debut album "Muktijuddho" was released in 1993, followed by "Tajmahall" (1996), "Jonmobhumi" (1998), "Swadhinota" (2000), and the latest "Haran Majhi" (2002).

The band's journey began in 1990 under the leadership of iconic artist Ashiquzzaman Tulu. Their repertoire includes hit songs such as "Sedin O Akashe Chilo Chad", "Jare Ja", "Pagol Mon", and "Sweety," among others, which have left an indelible mark on the music scene.

Ark's current lineup consists of Syed Hasanur Rahman as the lead vocalist, Tinku Azizur Rahman on keyboards and vocals, Sumon and Asaif Hossain Nomon on guitars, Irshad Ali Nipu on bass, and Jimmy on drums.

With their return to the spotlight and the promise of new music on the horizon, Ark is poised to reignite nostalgia among fans and make a lasting impression in the music industry once again.