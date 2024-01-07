Jaya and Farin receive Best Actress nominations in West Bengal

Bangladeshi actresses Jaya Ahsan and Tasnia Farin have earned the honour of being nominated for the Cinemar Somabarton 2024 Awards presented by the West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA). Jaya secured a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for Kaushik Ganguly's film "Ardhangini" while Farin secured a spot in the Most Promising Actor Female category for her role in Atanu Ghosh's film "Aaro Ek Prithibi".

Jaya is nominated alongside Mamata Shankar for "Palan", Ananya Sen for "Dilkhush" and Anindita Bose for "Aaro Ek Prithibi". On the other hand, Tasnia Fareen will be contending with "Dilkhush" actress Aishwarya Sen.

Notably, the film "Ardhangini", featuring Jaya Ahsan, premiered across West Bengal cinemas on June 2. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, the storyline revolves around the emotional conflict between two women in a man's life. In addition to Jaya, the movie also stars actress Churni Ganguly and actor Kaushik Sen. Jaya takes on the role of Kaushik Sen's wife, while Churni Ganguly portrays his ex-wife in the film.

Farin made her debut in West Bengal films with "Aaro Ek Prithibi" directed by Atanu Ghosh. In this movie, she portrayed the 11-year journey of a character named Pratiksha. The plot revolves around the theme of waiting, as the girl seeks her true identity and genuine refuge. Produced by SK Movies, the film also features Kaushik Ganguly, Saheb Bhattacharjee, and Anindita Bose alongside the Bangladeshi actress.