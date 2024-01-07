TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:13 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jaya and Farin receive Best Actress nominations in West Bengal

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:51 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:13 PM
Jaya and Farin receive Best Actress nominations in West Bengal
Photos: Their official Facebook pages

Bangladeshi actresses Jaya Ahsan and Tasnia Farin have earned the honour of being nominated for the Cinemar Somabarton 2024 Awards presented by the West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA). Jaya secured a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for Kaushik Ganguly's film "Ardhangini" while Farin secured a spot in the Most Promising Actor Female category for her role in Atanu Ghosh's film "Aaro Ek Prithibi".

Jaya is nominated alongside Mamata Shankar for "Palan", Ananya Sen for "Dilkhush" and Anindita Bose for "Aaro Ek Prithibi". On the other hand, Tasnia Fareen will be contending with "Dilkhush" actress Aishwarya Sen.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Notably, the film "Ardhangini", featuring Jaya Ahsan, premiered across West Bengal cinemas on June 2. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, the storyline revolves around the emotional conflict between two women in a man's life. In addition to Jaya, the movie also stars actress Churni Ganguly and actor Kaushik Sen. Jaya takes on the role of Kaushik Sen's wife, while Churni Ganguly portrays his ex-wife in the film.

Celebrities share their ideas for a better Bangladesh
Read more

‘If I were in power’: Celebrities share their ideas for a better Bangladesh

Farin made her debut in West Bengal films with "Aaro Ek Prithibi" directed by Atanu Ghosh. In this movie, she portrayed the 11-year journey of a character named Pratiksha. The plot revolves around the theme of waiting, as the girl seeks her true identity and genuine refuge. Produced by SK Movies, the film also features Kaushik Ganguly, Saheb Bhattacharjee, and Anindita Bose alongside the Bangladeshi actress.

Related topic:
Jaya AhsanTasnia FarinCinemar Somabarton 2024 AwardsWest Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA)Ardhanginiaaro ek prithibi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladeshi entertainment stars shine in 2023

3w ago

I won over critics, it's a big achievement: Tasnia Farin

Shahiduzzaman Selim replaces Afzal Hossain in Shihab Shaheen's film

Shahiduzzaman Selim replaces Afzal Hossain in Shihab Shaheen's film

Real-life experience inspires Shihab Shaheen’s 'Baba, Someone Is Following Me'

'Ardhangini' continues to dominate Kolkata theatres for six weeks

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘ইচ্ছাকৃত’ ধীরগতি: ১০ মিনিটে ২ ভোট

সরেজমিনে রূপগঞ্জের বনিয়াদী সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, ভুলতার আদর্শ উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় ও কালাদী শাহজাহান উদ্দিন জামেয়া ই ইসলামিয়া কামিল মাদ্রাসা ঘুরে ভোটারদের কাছ থেকে এ অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল: স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর ষড়যন্ত্র বললেন শিল্পমন্ত্রী

৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification