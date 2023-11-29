Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations

Jaya Ahsan, a beloved actress especially amongst Bengali audiences, has returned to Bangladesh following her participation in the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa. The five-time National Film Award-winning actress shared additional good news upon reaching this milestone in her career.

She is now set to return to India again for the three premieres of her debut Hindi movie, "Kadak Singh" as it is poised to premiere in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The actress confirmed this information to The Daily Star today. Jaya Ahsan is scheduled to fly to Delhi soon, followed by visits to Mumbai and Kolkata.

She said, "My first Hindi movie, 'Kadak Singh' was a very enjoyable job. I am delighted to hear that it is premiering in three locations across India. I hope to attend all three premieres and watch the movie with everyone."

Jaya Ahsan was present and actively involved in the recently concluded film festival in Goa. Four films that she starred in were screened throughout the event. The four films are: "Kadak Singh" (director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury), "Fereshte" (director Morteza Atashzamzam), "Putul Nacher Itikatha" (director Sumon Mukhopadhyay), and "Ardhangini" (director Kaushik Ganguly).

Speaking about her experience at the festival, Jaya Ahsan mentioned that she spent her time in day-to-day interactions with directors and artistes from various countries, including India. They discussed movies, and watched films. She expressed that she had a wonderful time throughout the event.

When asked about her achievements at the film festival, Jaya Ahsan responded, "I've achieved much. Four of my movies have been screened. Amongst them, the world premiere of 'Kadak Singh' has taken place. The Iranian film 'Fereshte' was screened under a competition category."

"Upon attending such a significant festival, I gained a renewed artistic vigour. I aim to move forward with this strength. This very energy will fuel my enthusiasm for working on better movies. I believe this energy is essential," the actress concluded.