TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Nov 29, 2023 06:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:32 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations

Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Nov 29, 2023 06:21 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:32 PM
Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations, jaya ahsan, jaya ahsan hindi movie,
Photos: Collected

Jaya Ahsan, a beloved actress especially amongst Bengali audiences, has returned to Bangladesh following her participation in the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa. The five-time National Film Award-winning actress shared additional good news upon reaching this milestone in her career.

She is now set to return to India again for the three premieres of her debut Hindi movie, "Kadak Singh" as it is poised to premiere in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The actress confirmed this information to The Daily Star today. Jaya Ahsan is scheduled to fly to Delhi soon, followed by visits to Mumbai and Kolkata.

She said, "My first Hindi movie, 'Kadak Singh' was a very enjoyable job. I am delighted to hear that it is premiering in three locations across India. I hope to attend all three premieres and watch the movie with everyone."

Jaya Ahsan was present and actively involved in the recently concluded film festival in Goa. Four films that she starred in were screened throughout the event. The four films are: "Kadak Singh" (director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury), "Fereshte" (director Morteza Atashzamzam), "Putul Nacher Itikatha" (director Sumon Mukhopadhyay), and "Ardhangini" (director Kaushik Ganguly).

Speaking about her experience at the festival, Jaya Ahsan mentioned that she spent her time in day-to-day interactions with directors and artistes from various countries, including India. They discussed movies, and watched films. She expressed that she had a wonderful time throughout the event.

Read more

Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Peyarar Subash’ to release next year

When asked about her achievements at the film festival, Jaya Ahsan responded, "I've achieved much. Four of my movies have been screened. Amongst them, the world premiere of 'Kadak Singh' has taken place. The Iranian film 'Fereshte' was screened under a competition category."

"Upon attending such a significant festival, I gained a renewed artistic vigour. I aim to move forward with this strength. This very energy will fuel my enthusiasm for working on better movies. I believe this energy is essential," the actress concluded.

 

Related topic:
Jaya AhsanKadak SinghAniruddha Roy Chowdhury54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)IFFIbomb-sniffing dogsDirector Morteza AtashzamzamPutul Nacher ItikathaArdhangini
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ajay Devgn shares Jaya Ahsan's film poster

Ajay Devgn shares Jaya Ahsan's film poster 

Jaya Ahsan in and as “Ardhangini”

India to honour police top dog Rex

Jaya Ahsan’s film rakes in Rs 2 Crores in 3 days

Jaya Ahsan’s film rakes in Rs 2 Crores in 3 days

Jaya Ahsan sets record with five films at IFFI

Jaya Ahsan sets record with five films at IFFI

1w ago
সাকিব আল হাসান মাগুরায়
|রাজনীতি

রাজনীতিতে আমি ক্লাস ওয়ানের ছাত্র: সাকিব

মাগুরায় আওয়ামী লীগের কার্যালয়ে গিয়ে দলের নেতাকর্মীদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন সাকিব। 

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

রাজনৈতিক বিভাজনের বিষয়ে আমরা হস্তক্ষেপ করতে পারি না: সিইসি

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification