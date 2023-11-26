Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Peyarar Subash’ to release next year

Jaya Ahsan starrer film "Peyarar Subash" (The Scent of Sin) is going to be released soon in the country after seven years of a long production process, confirms its producer, Shahriar Shakil.

"Upon receiving permission for a theatrical release from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board on November 23, we are thinking of releasing the film in the first quarter of next year. However, the date hasn't been confirmed yet," said Shahriar Shakil.

The actors of the film at the the 45th Moscow International Film Festival. Photo: Collected

The Nurul Alam Atique directorial film, which was selected for the 45th Moscow International Film Festival in the competition category, had its international premiere at the festival on April 26 this year.

Regarding the upcoming release of the film, Jaya Ahsan said, "This has been one of my favourite films to work on. Nurul Alam Atique was the director of my first film, and I enjoyed working with him. I was just as excited working with him on this project as well."

She further added, "In my opinion, there hasn't been any film like this before. Antique has a different way of viewing things, unlike our quintessential point of view."

The shooting of the film began in 2016. However, the production process got delayed and nearly took seven years to complete, concluding post-production in 2023.

Regarding the unintentional hiatus, Shahriar said, "We basically had to stop the shoot for the Covid-19 pandemic multiple times. We all know eminent director Nurul Alam Atique is a perfectionist and takes adequate time to make a project better."

"Although the production process took more time than we anticipated, I am optimistic about its success. We have a great storyline, and I strongly believe the audience will resonate with the film," concluded Shahriar.

"Peyarar Subash" has been filmed in Sirajganj and Pabna. The film also features Tariq Anam Khan and Ahmed Rubel, amongst others. The movie has been directed by Nurul Alam Atique and produced jointly by Chorki and Alfa-i.